WWE star erased from history demands "apology" 5 years after being fired; sends Triple H a message

Triple H has been sent a message by a star that WWE erased from history after firing. He's demanded an apology.

After he was fired following several controversies, Velveteen Dream was removed from the WWE roster pages. His last match in the company was in December 2020. While he last wrestled five years ago, he was fired by the company four years ago in May 2021. There's no mention of him on the website, as he was removed and not placed in the alumni section.

He posted several messages on his Instagram stories. In the first one, he demanded apologies five years after he was fired by the company, saying that he had never been charged with anything and was standing free.

"The reality: A lot of you owe me an apology for dragging me thru the mud. Knowing 5 years later here I stand still free and without a single charge. But I get it. It's very hard for people to admit when they were wrong and malicious. But hey that's wrestling."

He then claimed that he was better than everyone still on WWE TV.

"Better promo, better body and better workrate than all your favorites still on TV."

The star sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

Finally, he sent a message to Triple H and Shawn Michaels to hire him back by trying to start a campaign on social media.

"Call to Action: If you love me, like you say you love me, The Boss' (HHH/HBK) pay attention to social media. Its simple #WeWantTheDREAM. And spam @TripleH @WWE. They will hear you. We can make enough noise to drown out the lies and the hate."

It seems unlikely that Triple H will bring him back at this time, but fans will have to wait and see what happens.

