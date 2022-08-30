"She just doesn't care" - WWE Superstar shares interesting detail about Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has elicited mixed reactions from WWE fans ever since she became a regular part of the roster. However, while it seemed that she was catering to the audience before, fellow WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has stated that the former Women's Champion is indifferent to crowd reactions.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been a polarizing figure based on her character and how she has been perceived by fans. Nevertheless, her recent run has seen her completely embrace her natural character and deliver some of her best performances thus far. Even the crowd seems to be mostly on her side this time around.

Speaking with NY Post, Shayna Baszler observed and highlighted the changes that she felt Rousey had undergone during her time in WWE with regards to crowd reactions:

"“I feel like there was a side of her that was like, ‘OK you’re cheering for me now, but I know how this is. Now she is in this mode where, like, she just doesn’t care. Boo her, cheer her, whatever. She’s just doing what she does.", said Baszler. Coincidentally, I think it’s getting her more cheers now than she was before. I think when she first came back it was, ‘OK, I’ll do what you guys are thinking,’ But now it’s, ‘screw you, I don’t care what you’re thinking, I’m doing this.’ That’s always kind of been Ronda anyway.” [H/T: NY Post]

Ronda Rousey lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

Rousey competed in a tough back-and-forth with Natalya at Money in the Bank, with Nattie working the former UFC Champion's leg throughout the match. While Rousey came out on top at the end, she was in no condition to compete when Liv Morgan made her way to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Morgan capitalized on the opportunity and managed to dethrone Rousey, bringing her 55-day reign to an end. Rousey got her rematch against Morgan at SummerSlam, but the bout ended in controversial fashion.

With Rousey now momentarily out of the WWE SmackDown Women's title picture, Baszler has stepped in, vowing to take the title off Liv Morgan. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two stars collide at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff this weekend.

RECOMMENDED: What if John Cena and Ronda Rousey went to NXT

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell