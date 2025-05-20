WWE star facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam after 2-year hiatus needs a story, says veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE SummerSlam is still months away, it seems like the company already has a plan in mind for Randy Orton at the Biggest Party of the Summer. There are speculations that the 14-time world champion could face Nick Aldis at the event.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same. Randy Orton has raised his hands on Nick Aldis, who last performed inside the squared circle two years ago, multiple times in the last few months. The latest attack came at Backlash, where The Viper laid out multiple WWE officials. Many believe that this could lead to a match between the SmackDown General Manager and Orton, with reports also noting the same.

Ad

Trending

Vince Russo, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, shared his thoughts on the potential match, noting that if he were to book it, he would make it a long storyline.

"I know Orton was pushing for that match at WrestleMania. I know Orton wanted that match at WrestleMania. Here’s the funny thing: they gave Nick that role backstage because they told him he was too old and needed to transition into a mentor. The dude is 37 [sic] years old, give me a break. Nick Aldis has at least five good years left in him. So, if I am going to do something with Nick Aldis and Orton, it is going to be a program and it is going to be a story, and we are going to build it." [From 54:50 onwards]

Ad

WWE star Nick Aldis was an active pro wrestler before joining WWE. However, he joined the global juggernaut as an authority figure, with his last match coming on September 30, 2023. Reports, however, have noted that the 38-year-old could come out of retirement to return to the squared circle to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More