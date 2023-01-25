WWE star Fallon Henley reacts with three-word tweet after earning a title shot with rival Kiana James

WWE star Fallon Henley sent out a three-word tweet after earning herself a shot at the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Kiana James.

The unlikely duo of Henley and James teamed up on this week's episode of NXT for a match against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The two women have been feuding for quite some time and have even crossed paths with each other in singles competition.

Following Henley and James' win, the former's good friend, Brooks Jensen, revealed backstage that he approached Shawn Michaels with the idea of the duo earning a tag title shot at NXT Vengeance Day.

After confirmation of the match, Henley took to Twitter to send a three-word message to hype up her and James' upcoming title bout.

"Saddle up y’all," wrote Henley.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The champions successfully defended their titles in the main event of this week's NXT against the team of Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca.

Chance and Carter have previously defended their titles against numerous top teams, including main roster stars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. (now known as Nikki Cross).

Fallon Henley and Kiana James had been feuding for weeks before earning their title shot

Before earning a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, Fallon Henley and Kiana James were feuding for weeks.

James previously expressed her interest in purchasing Henley's bar. This led to a Battle For The Bar Match between the two, with Henley coming out victorious and not being forced to sell her bar.

In recent weeks, James and Henley's stablemate Brooks Jensen have developed quite the on-screen chemistry with one another. This eventually led to James being a part of the trio consisting of Henley, Jensen, and Josh Briggs.

