WWE star feels his push fell apart last year after WrestleMania; wants match against Rey Mysterio & Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens feels that his push declined post-WrestleMania 39. He also named the two superstars that he'd love to face at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last year, KO and his former partner Sami Zayn dethroned The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They held the title for several months before losing it to Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight match at Payback. After that, Owens was drafted to SmackDown and he and Zayn reverted to singles competition.

During an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kevin Owens spoke about his current run in WWE.

"Well, you know this year has been pretty interesting. You know we, me and Sami [Zayn] won the tag titles last year, that was huge and then after that it kind of felt like a whole bunch of nothing happened for a while but that's just the nature of what we do, it's very cyclical. But now to be in a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, you know, no disrespect to Logan Paul he's there obviously but as a lifelong wrestling fan to be in the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, that's pretty special so, you know, it all ended up fine in the end," said Owens.

He added that sharing the ring with Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor would be a dream come true.

"As far as other - the entire roster I'm excited to be in the ring with. If we're talking WrestleMania specifically, now that I've been in the ring with Randy, Rey Mysterio would be one of the only guys left that I'd love to get in the ring with at WrestleMania or anytime. If I could share the ring with Finn Balor at WrestleMania, that would be pretty special too considering we're good friends." [00:45-1:38]

Kevin Owens could walk out with the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

In a couple of hours, KO will collide with Randy Orton and Logan Paul in a Triple Threat match for the United States Title. Statistically, he has a 33.3% chance of walking out with the gold.

He doesn't even need to pin The Maverick to win the match, as he can cover The Viper till the count of three to emerge victorious.

However, there won't be any disqualifications, which means Logan Paul can legally use the brass knuckles like he's done in the past. Kevin Owens has held the WWE United States Championship before, and there's a chance that he could win it again at WrestleMania XL.

