WWE star feels Roman Reigns needs one victory over legendary veteran to really establish himself as The Head of the Table

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run since winning the WWE Universal Championship back in 2020.

He has established himself at the top of the mountain and become the single biggest star in the company. However, recently, a WWE star thinks that Reigns needs to defeat The Rock to truly call himself 'The Head of the Table.'

The star in question is Nia Jax. During an exclusive interview ahead of the Rumble, Jax told TVInsider that the blockbuster match was possibly on the cards for WrestleMania. She mentioned that Roman has been a dominant champion and he would finally be able to cement his legacy if he can get one over The Rock. She also appreciated The People's Champion, knowing that he would always do what's best for business.

"He is a man of many talents. A lot of us Samoans are. I can definitely see him in the ring with Roman. Roman is on this amazing path. He has dominated everyone. I think Dwayne, I mean Rock, is the next step to possibly overcome and really establish himself as 'Head of the Table.' But Dwayne is going to do what’s best for the company and his family and that’s what I love about him. He is consistently helping everyone and elevating everything." [H/T: TVInsider]

Roman Reigns will defend his title at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is just a few hours away, and Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again.

However, the odds are stacked against The Tribal Chief as he faces the likes of AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Due to the Fatal Four-Way rules, Roman does not need to be pinned or submitted to lose his title.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can once again come out as the victor in this matchup.

