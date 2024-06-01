On WWE SmackDown, there's a chance that a legendary wrestling career might come to an end, as a star will be addressing his future. The star made the request during the show.

For a while now, rumors have been swirling around that AJ Styles will be retiring soon and that he does not have too many years left in his WWE career. The star is now finally set to address his future.

In a backstage segment, AJ Styles was seen sitting in the office when Nick Aldis came across him. The two spoke briefly, with Styles asking for just a little time at the end of SmackDown to address his future in WWE. The star was dressed fully in a suit and it seemed that it was time for him to announce his retirement. He teased that very thing as he asked for time to address his future from Aldis.

"I thought about what you said last week. If there's some time, I would appreciate addressing my future tonight."

Aldis asked if there was something that Styles wanted to tell him, and that he could find him the time. But Styles said that it would be hard enough for him to do it once, so he would do it that one time later in the ring.

"It's going to be hard enough to do it once, so if it's okay with you, just once in the ring tonight."

Fans will have to wait to see what the star says at the end of the night.

