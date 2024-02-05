WWE star finally cashes in contract at recent event; makes it a triple threat match

A current WWE Superstar cashed in her contract for a major championship but failed to capture the title. NXT has a men's and women's Breakout Tournament, which is held every year. The winners receive a contract which they cash in for a championship of their choosing.

Last month, Oba Femi successfully cashed in his to win the NXT North American Championship. At Vengeance Day this week, Lola Vice cashed in her contract during Lyra Valkryia and Roxanne Perez's women's title match.

At the beginning of the contest, Valkyria and Perez did some chain wrestling. The champion nailed the challenger with a dropkick at ringside. Later on, Roxy hit Lyra with a Lou Thesz Press and slammed her face onto the turnbuckles several times. She hit Valkyria with an STO followed by a springboard moonsault for a two count.

Lyra nailed Roxy with a fisherman's suplex and went for the cover but the latter kicked out. Roxanne Perez hit Lyra Valkyria with a hurricanrana and the Pop Rox, and Lola Vice came out to cash in her contract. Before Vice could enter the ring, she was attacked by Tatum Paxley, but she quickly dealt with her. Lola officially cashed in her contract to make it a triple-threat match.

Towards the end of the match, Roxanne hit another Pop Rox, but she was attacked by Paxley and sent to the floor. Lyra Valkyria then nailed Lola Vice with her finisher to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

