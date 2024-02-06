Finn Balor and Damian Priest's next challengers for the WWE tag team titles to be determined on SmackDown

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a fatal 4-way tag team match was held to determine Finn Balor and Damian Priest's next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The teams involved in the bout were Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa of DIY, The Creed Brothers, The New Day, and Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM. Woods and Ciampa started things off in the ring.

The former NXT Champion hit the veteran with a shoulder tackle, and Xavier caught him with a dropkick. He tagged in Kofi Kingston, who hit a springboard crossbody for a two-count. Ciampa kicked Kofi with a big kick, Kaiser entered and sent Kingston into the post.

IMPERIUM attacked Kofi at ringside and Gargano took them out with a suicide dive. Julius Creed took out everyone on the floor with a front flip off the top rope. Ciampa followed it up by hitting Woods with a White Noise off the top rope to the outside. The New Day then powerbombed IMPERIUM who superplexed DIY.

Brutus Creed hit Kaiser with a moonsault and got a two-count. Later on, The New Day and IMPERIUM started fighting at ringside. Brutus took them out with a Brutus Ball off the ropes. The Creeds then hit their double-team finishing move, but they were attacked by DIY, who hit Giovanni Vinci with Meat in the Middle to win the match.

DIY will face Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate on SmackDown. The winning team will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

