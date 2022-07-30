Former WWE Universal Champ says Vince McMahon was "blown away" by his heel work

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor has revealed that Vince McMahon was surprised by his heel work and was "blown away" by it.

Balor turned heel when he returned to WWE NXT in 2019. After returning to the main roster, the Irish Superstar once again turned heel when he joined hands with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

On The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, Balor was asked if things would change for him following Triple H becoming head of creative as he has a close relationship with The Game. The former Universal Champion stated that he also had a good relationship with McMahon and that the former CEO was good to him.

"Yeah, obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too. We have worked together a lot in NXT, you know, first and second run in NXT. So I definitely have like a familiarity, more so than I did with Vince [McMahon]. But, you know, Vince has always been great to me," said Balor.

Balor continued and spoke about his heel work:

"He was absolutely blown away by my heel work, which he didn't think I had in me. So that was nice to hear." [From 8:48 to 9:18]

Balor stated that nothing is handed to anyone in the company and that he will work hard to prove that he deserves a spot.

What's next for Finn Balor in WWE?

Since turning heel earlier this year when he attacked Edge, Balor and the Judgment Day faction have been in a feud with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Judgment Day and The Mysterios will face off at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam show in a no disqualification tag team match.

It's likely that Edge may return at some point and seek retribution for being kicked out of Judgment Day, and perhaps begin a feud with Balor in the future.

