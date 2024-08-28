WWE star who forced Gunther to tap out comments on potential rematch against The Ring General

WWE Superstar Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on television at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE. Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov, The Ring General's former fierce rival, has expressed interest in facing him again in the future.

In 2021, at NXT TakeOver 36, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion's dominance was challenged by the relentless Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon's devastating standing rear-naked choke sleeper hold forced Gunther to submit, ending his long reign as NXT UK Champion. This marked the first time the 37-year-old star had ever been forced to tap out, solidifying Dragunov's status as a formidable opponent.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, the RAW Superstar was asked if he would like to reignite his rivalry with Gunther. The Mad Dragon fondly recalled their iconic matches, expressing a desire to face The Ring General again in the future.

"There is a reason why people are still talking about those matches, even after such a long time where we didn’t see each other. Me and Gunther. I think first of all, those matches really laid the standard for what the European talent is able to do. Of course, I pay attention to his work," said Ilja Dragunov. (From 02:20 to 02:42)

You can check out the full interview below:

Ilja Dragunov says he is at a high level because of WWE star Gunther

The Mad Dragon went on to praise the Imperium member highly for elevating his wrestling game. The former WWE NXT Champion stated that Gunther has pushed him to his limits, helping him to improve.

In the same conversation with the Daily Star, Ilja Dragunov mentioned that fans' desire to see him face The Ring General again is rooted in their incredible in-ring chemistry.

"As much as he [Gunther] is a rival for me, he also made me the person and performer that I am today. The reason why I’m at such a high level in what I do is definitely him. You always need somebody who pushes you to your limit so you can actually realize where that is and you can focus on how you can get better. You always need that person where you know, 'I can be as good as you. I can be better than you.' This is the kind of tension that draws people to want to see more. People are talking about this because they want to see more of that. There is a reason why he’s the World Heavyweight Champion," he added. (From 02:49 to 03:38)

Dragunov is scheduled to compete in a first-round triple-threat match on next week's WWE RAW. The 30-year-old star will face Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, with the winner advancing to a tournament to determine the next challenger for Bron Breakker's WWE Intercontinental Championship.

