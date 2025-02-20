WWE star forced to sit down with Triple H and explain controversial comments while working for different promotion: "I wasn't going to fight nobody"

A former WWE star and current executive recently discussed the things he said about Triple H while working for a different company back in the 2000s. The wrestling legend revealed how he had to sit down with Hunter once he returned to WWE.

Road Dogg had several stints in the WWE, including one in the mid-1990s as The Roadie. He was a part of D-Generation X in the Attitude Era. He left in 2001 before joining TNA Wrestling a year later and forming the 3 Live Kru with Konnan and Ron Killings.

The former Intercontinental Champion was known as BG James in TNA. He reunited with Billy Gunn, who changed his ring name to Kip James. They called themselves the James Gang, as well as the Voodoo Kin Mafia (VKM), a play on Vince McMahon's initials.

During their time as VKM, Road Dogg was bashing Shawn Michaels and Triple H constantly, even calling them out using their real names. Once he returned to WWE in 2011, he had to sit down with his friends and discuss what he was doing back then.

"I don't think they really cared, but it literally was a conversation that happened when I came back. He literally sat me down and said, What was all that crap? I said, ‘Hey man, I was high. I was just trying to make a living,’ and that was the truth. I wasn't going to fight nobody. I'm not going to go fight somebody, but we were supposed to meet him at the Alamo," Road Dogg said. [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Check out the video below:

Road Dogg added that he's been sober for more than 15 years, and it was WWE that helped him achieve it.

Road Dogg never thought Triple H would become his boss

Triple H is currently serving as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, as well as the head of creative. Road Dogg was recently promoted as co-head writer of SmackDown, but he never thought that his friend would eventually become his boss.

"I never saw him as my boss, but I saw him as he was going to be somebody in the wrestling world, because I saw how he thought. ... I knew he was gonna be somebody and be something just because of the way looked and the way carried himself, and like I said, his brain," Road Dogg said on Insight. [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

In addition to being the co-head writer for SmackDown, Road Dogg remains as WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

