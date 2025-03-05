WWE star gets into heated confrontation with Ava backstage; may face dire consequences

A WWE star had a heated exchange with Ava backstage on NXT this week. His actions may have some consequences down the line.

Ever since Trick Williams lost his strap match to Eddy Thorpe at NXT Vengeance Day, he has not been in the best mood. He has been upset trying to get a rematch. He even snapped at Je'Von Evans last week, which was uncharacteristic of the former NXT Champion.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Trick Williams was backstage with Ava demanding a match against Eddy Thorpe. The NXT GM didn't seem interested in granting the match. They were interrupted by Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon who brought some presents for Ava to put in her new office. However, Trick told them that now was not the time and asked them to come back later.

Kale asked the former NXT Champion to calm down and they tried to hand the gift to the GM, but Trick asked them to come back later again. He also told them to go back to Andre Chase. Kale then blamed Trick for why Chase U was no more since Andre Chase put the faction on the line to earn a title shot against Trick.

This upset Williams, who shoved Dixon against the wall and told him he would find out why he was not playing tonight.

It will be interesting to see whether Trick Williams gets a rematch against Eddy Thorpe soon.

