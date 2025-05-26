WWE star given "15% chance to live"; shares heartbreaking story

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared an extremely heartwrenching story about the struggles in his life due to his disability. The star is none other than NXT's Myles Borne.

Ad

On the May 6, 2025, edition of the black and silver show, Myles Borne won the Number One Contendership Battle Royal for the WWE NXT Championship. The star is set to face Oba Femi for the gold tonight on Battleground.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Borne sat with NXT commentator Vic Joseph during the Countdown to Battleground. Joseph asked the star why he opened up about his hearing disability in front of the world, highlighting that he was given only a 15% chance to live at birth.

Ad

Trending

Myles Borne said after winning the Battle Royal and looking at fans' reactions, he felt it was the right time to open up about his hearing disability.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"[You were only given a 15% chance to live at birth. Why did you share about your disability with the world?] You know, Vic, it just felt right to open up to the audience and to the WWE Universe, especially after hearing them going crazy after I won that Battle Royal. I'm hard at hearing, but I heard them that night. More than just hearing, I felt them. I felt that I owed it to them to open up and share my story. They're still behind me now and accepting me then, I want them to know the real me. And my hearing, my disability, my speech impairment, I don't want it to define me," he said.

Ad

Borne added that he wanted to break stereotypes and inspire kids who have disabilities by winning the WWE NXT Championship against Oba Femi.

"I want to break stereotypes here, but at the same time, I want people to know that I am not ashamed of those characteristics, you know, they made me who I am. I wouldn't be the man I am today, and I wouldn't change anything, honestly, about that. That's not just something I wanted to carry with me, I wanted to show the world that, to all the other kids who have been struggling, that nothing can hold you back. There's no disability, challenge, or limitation that's going to define, you know, what you're capable of doing, and that's why this NXT Championship means so much to me. I wanna show the world that if Myles Borne can do something like that, you can do anything," he added.

Ad

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Oba Femi and Myles Borne at WWE Battleground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More