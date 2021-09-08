WWE star goes on profanity-filled rant against Adam Cole

WWE star Pat McAfee had some harsh words for Adam Cole on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

Adam Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the All Out pay-per-view to a loud pop and reunited with his friends Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and others. McAfee recently went on a rant directed towards Cole on his latest stream.

McAfee didn't hold back while addressing Cole but made it a point to praise him towards the end of his rant. Check out the full comments below:

"We are gonna talk about Bay Bay later, that was quite a big moment last night. You know, he's a piece of s**t, that guy. I mean congrats to him and that is a pretty big deal, but f**k that guy. I can't take this guy. You know dude, like he's terrible scumbag as*hole. Can't say it enough, proved it again last night. Just can't help it, it oozes from his body. You stand too close to him for too long he's like... when I had to, for 20-some minutes, first time, no crowd, no big deal. When I went out there, you're worried that the scum is gonna osmosis through.

"That was a pretty fu**ing big moment. Now, with that being said, What a terrible guy, congrats though. It was really fu**ing cool to see, and it was great to hear [does the "Adam Cole Bay Bay" pose] that fu**er was loud," said McAfee.

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee had a heated feud back in 2020

Cole was a guest on the July 23, 2020 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Things heated up pretty quickly as McAfee mocked Cole, laughed at him when he dubbed himself the "King of NXT," and made fun of his height. Cole ended up creating a ruckus and breaking McAfee's equipment before leaving the spot.

The two finally squared off at NXT TakeOver XXX with Cole emerging victorious. At NXT TakeOver: WarGames on December 6, 2020, The Undisputed Era took on Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, McAfee, and Pete Dunne inside the hellish structure. This time around as well, Cole left with his hand held high.

Also Read

Adam Cole has started afresh in All Elite Wrestling and it'd be interesting to see how he's handled in the promotion in the coming months. There's no love lost between him and McAfee. Fans of the feud would love to see these bitter rivals square off again, somewhere down the line.

Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone break down RAW on Legion of RAW by clicking this link.

Edited by Abhinav Singh