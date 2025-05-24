WWE star goes through shoulder surgery; return date unknown

A WWE star has gone through shoulder surgery. There's no certainty when she will be back in action again.

Brinley Reece shared a video on her Instagram where she documented her entire day where she had surgery. She did not mention what injury she had suffered. As of now, there's also no timeline on when she will be able to return, but given that she had to go through shoulder surgery, it's expected that it will be quite a bit of time before she's back in the ring again.

The star has been out of action since March, and it appears it was due to an injury.

Reece started with WWE in 2022, when she was signed to the Performance Center. She made her in-ring debut the following year and has been a part of NXT and EVOLVE. Thanks to the partnership between the two companies, the star also appeared in TNA last year.

The last match that Reece competed in was March 22, 2025. It was as part of an NXT House Show, where she lost the bout to Karmen Petrovic.

We at Sportskeeda wish the superstar a swift recovery from the injury and a return to the ring.

