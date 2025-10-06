WWE star Grayson Waller addresses potential Margot Robbie relationship: "Like best friends"

Grayson Waller is among the most talented stars on the WWE roster today. He recently appeared in an interview along with Rhea Ripley where he was asked what he missed the most about Australia. His answer was the famous actress Margot Robbie who he said he doesn't know but would be best friends with.WWE is set to host it's upcoming annual Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia. The event is going to feature two Champion vs Champion matches for the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel titles. The show will also feature a tag team match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley against the Kabuki Warriors. The final match between AJ Styles and John Cena is also set to take place at the event.Ahead of the show, Australian stars Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley appeared in a small interview. They were asked some questions about their home country and what they miss about. Waller had a hilarious response to the question where he stated he would be best friends with Margot Robbie if he knew her.&quot;Margot Robbie. Not that I know her, but, like , if I did, we'd be great mates, I think. Like, best friends.&quot; He said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's always hilarious to see Waller act like that. It will be interesting to see if he's featured at the Crown Jewel event in some capacity.Grayson Waller had been teaming up with the New Day on WWE RAW latelyWaller started going solo after his alliance with Austin Theory came to an end few months ago. He started teaming up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day at the start of September.The three men faced Penta and the Viking Raiders a few weeks ago on RAW in a six-man tag team match. The match ended after Penta hit a Mexican Destroyer on Grayson Waller to win the match.Since then Wallet has been missing from RAW and he even said that he got severely injured due to the move.