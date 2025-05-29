WWE star hated AJ Styles feud: "We had so much left"

AJ Styles has been with WWE since 2016 and has feuded with some of the biggest names in the company. A current star hated how his storyline with The Phenomenal One played out.

Ad

Omos began his career on the main roster as one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas before becoming a bodyguard for Shane McMahon's RAW Underground. He was reintroduced as an associate for Styles, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside the veteran from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

The duo held the tag team title until SummerSlam and eventually broke up in December. It only led to one match on the first episode of RAW in 2022, with Omos getting the win. The bout marked the end of the feud, with The Nigerian Giant aligning himself with MVP and feuding against Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 38.

Ad

Trending

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Omos disclosed the best lesson he learned from AJ Styles. The WWE star also revealed that he didn't like how their feud ended.

"I love AJ Styles. One thing I learned from him as a performer is [that] he’s always learning. I kinda take that to my own. No matter who I’m working with, I am always learning to be better for my next outing. (…) I didn’t like how we ended [our feud]. We had so much left (…) but that’s a story for another day," Omos said. [37:42 - 38:06]

Ad

Ad

Omos has been absent from WWE television for more than a year now, while AJ Styles is currently entangled with Chad Gable, The Judgment Day, and Karrion Kross.

Omos on his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer

One of the most surprising guests on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast was Omos. He appeared on the show in November 2024. The two wrestling giants share a bond, and Omos recently discussed his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer with Chris Van Vliet.

Ad

"He's been such a great influence on me, and I appreciate him. We talk quite often. He gives me advice. Whenever I'm trying to figure out a match or a spot, I always ask, What would [The] Undertaker do? Because I do admire how he's been able to transcend the business, because he has built one of those characters that, even after he passes, that character is going to be forever," Omos said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Ad

The Undertaker has seemingly enjoyed his role as a mentor, especially on WWE's show LFG on the A&E Network, ensuring that the future of the business is in good hands.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More