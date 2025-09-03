WWE Star Heartbroken, Issues Apology: "I Want to Apologize"

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 03, 2025 00:59 GMT
WWE HQ
This WWE star is popular among the fans

A WWE star was visibly upset tonight on NXT. This star suffered a huge loss at Heatwave.

Je'Von Evans has risen to become one of the top stars in NXT. He is a fan favorite and has shown a lot of heart and resilience during his matches. He has proven that size doesn't matter as he has defeated some of the biggest names on the black and silver brand. He even competed against Randy Orton last year. After an incredible year, Evans has made it clear he wants to win the NXT Championship. He earned the opportunity after defeating Trick Williams in a number one contender's match on the August 19 episode of NXT. Evans finally faced off against Oba Femi at Heatwave. He was able to push The Ruler to his limit and even came close to winning the title. However, Oba managed to win in the end. After the loss, Evans was not seen on TV last week.

Tonight, on WWE NXT, Je'Von Evans showed up to address his loss at Heatwave. Evans said he thought he had his title match won after he defeated Trick Williams and was even walking around backstage with his chest out. He mentioned that he even told his sister that he was going to become the youngest NXT Champion, but that didn't happen. He even recalled incidents that took place during the match and then apologized to the fans.

"I want to apologize 'cause I let y'all down. I let y'all down and I feel like I let myself down."

Je'Von Evans is Still in Search of His First Title Win in WWE

Je'Von Evans has been part of the NXT roster since 2023. Despite being a consistent performer with all the hype, he has still not won a single title on the black and silver brand.

However, Je'Von Evans has gotten his fair share of opportunities over the past year. He has challenged for the NXT North American Championship a few times and was also in the NXT Title picture. However, he has always come up short. This explains why he was disappointed after his recent loss at Heatwave.

It will be interesting to see if Je'Von Evans will finally live up to his hype and win his first title in WWE.

