WWE star is heartbroken over Rhea Ripley's absence, and it's not Dominik Mysterio

A WWE star got emotional over Rhea Ripley's absence and recently shared a heartbreaking reaction on Instagram. The star in question is Cathy Kelley.

Cathy Kelley is incredibly close with The Nightmare in real life. The duo has been the best of friends for quite some time now. They used to occasionally post pictures together when Ripley was on the road with WWE.

In a new Instagram story, Cathy Kelley shared an emotional reaction to Ripley's absence from WWE.

It remains to be seen when will Mami return to WWE programming.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on winning the belt that Rhea Ripley vacated

Liv Morgan was the one who put Rhea Ripley on the shelf. She attacked The Eradicator in a backstage area and put her out of action in the process. Shortly after, Liv won the Women's World Championship by defeating Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Morgan had the following to say on WWE's The Bump soon after:

“I waited eight long months for this moment, to get revenge, to get redemption. To show Rhea Ripley why she made the biggest mistake of her entire life. Because I did what nobody said I could do. I finally beat Becky Lynch, and I got my revenge on Rhea Ripley and became new Women’s World Champion. But you know what? I have a feeling that the Liv Morgan revenge tour is just getting started.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Morgan also sent a bold message to the women's locker room in the Stamford-based promotion. She said that if anyone does not like the fact that she is the Women's World Champion, they can cry about it.

Liv is currently trying to woo Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's on-screen boyfriend. Surprisingly, Mami has not commented on what has been going on RAW lately. Rhea is currently on a hiatus from WWE and her return timeline is still not determined.

