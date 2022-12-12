WWE star highlights "appealing" new management as a major reason behind her return

Since Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan took over the reins of WWE, many former stars have returned, including Cathy Kelley. She recently spoke about her much-awaited return to the company.

Kelley spent four years in the company as a backstage interviewer and pre-show host before her departure in 2020. Moreover, she was integral to NXT, headed by Triple H back in the day.

During a recent interview on The Big Thing, Kelley was asked how her return this past October came to fruition. In response, she said:

"I remember I just sent him a birthday text and that's sort of what snowballed everything for me coming back."

The 34-year-old then went on to highlight how the new leadership of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was a contributing factor in her comeback.

"Working for them was very appealing. I think that they are both the epitome of what great leadership looks like," added Kelley. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since returning, Cathy Kelley has worked as the lead backstage interviewer for Monday Night RAW.

Cathy Kelley remained in close contact with a respected member of WWE

From 2020 to 2022, Kelley decided to focus on her acting career. Despite leaving WWE, she still had some keen supporters in the company who wanted her to succeed.

During the same interview with The Big Thing, Cathy Kelley noted that she was in contact with The Voice of WWE, Micheal Cole, during her time away from the promotion.

"I still have a great relationship with Michael Cole and a lot of other people there. So, even when I was leaving, they were saying we want to make this work so you can stay but I already had my mind set." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full interview below:

Michael Cole has been with WWE for more than 25 years, and much like Cathy Kelley, he too started as a backstage interviewer before rising up the ranks.

