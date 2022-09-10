WWE Superstar seemingly hints at name change during promo with Maximum Male Models after SmackDown

Max Dupri has seemingly hinted at returning to his former name in WWE NXT.

Max was known as LA Knight in WWE's developmental promotion before debuting as Max Dupri on the main roster this summer. His group, Maximum Male Models, hasn't seen much success as of late.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Hit Row and The Street Profits defeated Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios in an 8-man tag team match.

After the show went off the air, Max delivered a speech to his group backstage. The 39-year-old took a dramatic pause before seemingly hinting at a return to his old LA Knight gimmick at the end of his pep talk.

"Gentlemen, you have to pick those chins up, lift those chiseled chins. I've been here before and unfortunately too many times. But in that process I have learned you have to go through the day to get to the night."

The WWE Universe reacts to Max Dupri's promo

The wrestling world instantly picked up on the hint from Max after SmackDown and many are hoping to see the return of LA Knight on the main roster.

One fan posted a video clip of LA Knight interrupting Pete Dunne on the main roster and Samoa Joe.

Maximum Male Models debuted while Vince McMahon was the CEO of the company. Now that Triple H has taken over as head of creative, it will be interesting to see if The Game has a different vision for the group.

