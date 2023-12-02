WWE star impresses legend with his first singles match ever on SmackDown; he was signed in 2019 (Exclusive)

This week's episode of SmackDown had some interesting moments, one of them being Joaquin Wilde's first singles match on SmackDown. While he lost to his former Latino World Order stablemate Santos Escobar, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter felt that Joaquin had a great showing.

Joaquin Wilde joined WWE in 2019 and spent most of his time alongside Santos Escobar and Cruz Del Toro in Legado Del Fantasma and, most recently, as part of the Latino World Order. The faction's future is in a state of bother, with Escobar turning heel and Wilde and Del Toro deciding to stick by Rey Mysterio's side.

The storyline advanced on SmackDown as Santos Escobar faced Joaquin Wilde in the second match of the evening, which Bill Apter thoroughly enjoyed watching, as he noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast.

"I was very impressed with him [Joaquin Wilde]. He has got that ring style that I like," Bill Apter said. [41:59 - 42:05]

You can watch the podcast below:

What also impressed Bill Apter was Santos Escobar's promos since his heel turn. The former NXT Superstar looks like the perfect bad guy for the pro wrestling world, and he has also backed it up with some compelling work on the microphone.

"One thing I need to give a thumbs up to is Escobar and his promo skills. When he changed and became this heated heel, you could really tell that he feels what he was doing. Really good," Bill Apter said. [42:06 - 42: 20]

