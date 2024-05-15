WWE star injured in backstage attack; replacement named

A WWE Superstar was injured in a backstage attack tonight on NXT. His replacement has been named for tonight's match.

It's been a while since Noam Dar first arrived in WWE NXT with the Heritage Cup. He held onto the Heritage Cup for a long time thanks to his stablemates in The Meta-Four. However, he recently lost the trophy. While he wasn't too upset about it, he indicated that he had his eyes set on bigger goals.

Last week on WWE NXT, Dar invited NXT Champion Trick Williams to the Supernova Sessions and tried to take credit for his great runs as of late. He claimed that Williams gained momentum after beating him, but that victory shouldn't count since his arm was under the rope at the time of the pinfall. The segment ended with Dar attacking Williams and then holding the NXT Championship.

Tonight, at the start of NXT, Dar was seemingly attacked backstage. The Meta-Four seemed to think it was Trick Williams, while Lash Legend didn't think so. Dar was set to take on Je'Von Evans later in the night. When Dar was being checked out in the trainer's room, Oro Mensah stated that he'd take care of Je'Von tonight instead of Noam Dar.

It remains to be seen who the person was behind Noam Dar's assault tonight on NXT.

