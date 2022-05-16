"I had a poster of her on my wall" - Rising WWE star cites Ronda Rousey as a major source of inspiration 

Ronda Rousey is one of WWE's biggest draws at the moment, and the SmackDown Women's Champion has remained a mega star for a long time. Current NXT standout Nikkita Lyons recently mentioned that while growing up, she looked up to Rousey and had a poster of her on her wall.

Prior to stepping foot into the world of sports entertainment, Rousey cemented her legacy as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to have ever graced the sport. The UFC Hall of Famer inspired an entire generation of fighters. Now that she's reaching new heights in WWE, Rousey's legacy only continues to grow.

On the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Nikkita Lyons opened up on a number of topics, including her run in WWE and her journey so far. Here's what the rising star had to say regarding Ronda Rousey:

“I have been looking up to her (Ronda Rousey) forever. When she was making women tap out in 15 seconds, I had a post of her on my wall throughout middle school and high school.” [H/t Wrestling News]

Check out the full podcast episode in the video below:

Ronda Rousey recently added the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to her long list of accomplishments

After suffering her first singles loss in WWE to Charlotte Flair, Rousey looked set to avenge her defeat as she challenged The Queen to an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania BackLash.

After a heated back and forth battle, The Baddest Woman on the Planet captured Flair in an Armbar. While Flair initially refused to utter the words "I Quit", Rousey wrenched on the arm further, using a steel chair as leverage. As a result, Flair had no choice but to admit defeat.

Rousey seems unstoppable at the moment, and with the SmackDown Women's Championship strapped around her waist, it seems like she'll be holding onto the title for a while. Nonetheless, WWE's women's division is stacked with talent from top to bottom and there are plenty of challengers that would make for some entertaining rivalries.

Who do you think will take the title off of Rousey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

