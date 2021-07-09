"It's not worth that to me" - Released WWE Star explains why he didn't interact much with Vince McMahon during his 8-year career

This year, WWE has released a number of notable names from the promotion, including former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, who was on his way to becoming a top star in the promotion.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Murphy explained why he didn't interact much with the WWE C.E.O. and had the following to say when asked if he had many conversations with Vince McMahon:

"No." said Murphy, "You hear the stories [about Vince McMahon] right? My thing was that if there was something that I was willing to die on, then I would [meet Vince McMahon]. But if it came down to like a promo and I'm like "Why am I saying this? I wouldn't say this" and [someone would say] "You could go talk to Vince about it". No, because [if there was] one line that I don't like, the whole promo would change. So it's not worth that to me. So I would just try and get it in if it's not connecting with me."

Murphy was on his way to the top in WWE last year. He was being featured prominently on WWE RAW last year as Seth Rollins' disciple. He was an integral part of the feud between Rollins and Rey Mysterio. Murphy even defeated Rollins clean after turning on him late last year.

Buddy Murphy's last matches in WWE

Cesaro vs. Murphy

Following his feud with Rollins, Buddy Murphy was booked in an angle with Baron Corbin, who at the time was in a rivalry with the Mysterios. However, the feud did not last long as after only two weeks into the rivalry, Murphy was taken off WWE T.V.

Buddy Murphy remained off-screen for four months before returning to WWE SmackDown, where he attempted to gain the trust of his former "Messiah" Seth Rollins. In doing so, Murphy faced off against Cesaro but was unable to beat the Swiss Superman.

The two locked horns again the following week but the result was the same, only this time it ended in disqualification as Rollins attacked Cesaro before the match could end.

Almost a month later, Murphy competed in what happened to be his last match in WWE: The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 4, 2021. On June 2, he was let go by WWE.

