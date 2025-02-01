WWE star issues challenge to Stephanie McMahon after Pat McAfee interview

  • home icon
By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 01, 2025 18:52 GMT
Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss her life inside and outside the wrestling business. The former WWE Chairwoman told a story about her dislike of cats, prompting Natalya to issue a unique challenge.

During a light-hearted chat about animals, McMahon told McAfee she has not liked cats since childhood. Triple H's wife claimed they "mess with" her and recalled how a cat bit her middle finger when she was in daycare.

Natalya's love of cats has been referenced on WWE programming for many years. In an interview with Denise Salcedo before the Royal Rumble, the former SmackDown Women's Champion vowed to change McMahon's mind about the animal:

"I do have a bone to pick with Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie said on Pat McAfee's show that she wasn't a cat person, and I was heartbroken! My cat's were heartbroken. We were hurting so much hearing that Stephanie doesn't like cats [laughs]. I was so devastated. I just wanted to send her a text and say that we're gonna change your mind, Steph." [1:02 – 1:24]

Natalya even created an Instagram dedicated to her cats. The account currently has 142k followers, more than many WWE Superstars.

Natalya wants Stephanie McMahon to take inspiration from Bayley

In recent years, 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley has become a self-confessed "crazy cat lady" thanks to Natalya.

Natalya is convinced she can turn Stephanie McMahon into a cat person if she is given the opportunity:

"I converted Bayley from being a dog person into a mega cat lover. Yes, I made Bayley into a crazy cat lady, and I'm gonna do the same with Stephanie McMahon. I promise you. That's a challenge, Steph." [1:27 – 1:37]

The 2025 Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. Liv Morgan and Natalya are the only participants who have appeared in every Women's Royal Rumble since the match debuted in 2018.

Please credit Denise Salcedo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
