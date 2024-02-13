WWE RAW saw a big match where the winner would head to Elimination Chamber after qualifying for the same. However, the favorite lost, leaving fans shocked. The star has now reacted to his loss in disbelief and issued a heartbreaking apology.

Bronson Reed lost his match against Bobby Lashley to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Had he won, he'd be representing his country inside the steel structure before his people.

The star confessed that he had always wanted to be part of a big WWE match in his home country, and despite the company going to Australia for Elimination Chamber, he won't be wrestling there.

He said he had failed his people, himself, and his family before apologizing.

"My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE. PLE in my home country. I've failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry," Reed wrote.

The star's apology was heartfelt but left fans worried about his well-being, with them all assuring him that he was not a failure and that there would be better days in the future. They also comforted him, saying he had put in the best effort possible, which ultimately mattered.

