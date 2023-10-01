WWE star issues warning to Dragon Lee in vicious promo segment after SmackDown

WWE star Austin Theory is ready for his matchup against Dragon Lee next Friday on SmackDown.

Theory had a stunning outing on the blue brand this past Friday. He defeated Cameron Grimes in a singles bout, with Dragon Lee watching the action. The former United States Champion took issue with Lee's video package airing just before his match and expressed his displeasure.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton spoke with Austin Theory on SmackDown Lowdown this week. Theory was irate that Dragon Lee was trying to take the spotlight from him by having his video package aired just moments before the former's match against Grimes. The 26-year-old star stated that Lee may be a great competitor, but he had never faced anyone as good as him.

"How am I gonna prepare? Does that make sense to you? How am I gonna prepare? What about Dragon Lee? Oh, he doesn't have to prepare because he gets a cool little video before I beat up Cameron Grimes. You wanna talk about videos, let's talk about [the] 150 million plus views that I got. Not The Rock, Austin Theory. Next week, Dragon Lee is gonna get his shot. He's been all around the world. He's won a lot of championships, but it's not gonna change the fact that he's never experienced Austin Theory live." [0:16 - 0:48]

Dragon Lee had an impressive match on WWE RAW

The NXT North American Title was on the line this past Monday as Dominik Mysterio took on the debuting Dragon Lee.

Mysterio utilized every dirty trick in the book, going as far as using Lee's mask to tie him to the ropes. However, the luchador wowed everyone with his acrobatic moves and agility.

The vicious Judgment Day member was just too much on the given night, as he ultimately sealed the win with a Frog Splash, ensuring that the title stayed with him.

Next week, Dragon Lee will face another challenge as he will square off against one of WWE's fastest-rising young stars, Austin Theory.

