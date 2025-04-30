WWE star IYO SKY breaks silence following major surprise

Reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY has broken her silence after a major surprise on Tuesday. The Genius of the Sky teamed up with Jordynne Grace to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia on NXT.

After saving Rhea Ripley from Perez and Giulia on RAW, SKY was surprisingly back on NXT to help Grace take down The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness in the main event. It was the champ's first match on the brand since October 2024, when she teamed up with Kairi Sane to take on The Meta Girls in a match that ended in a no-contest.

With Grace and Giulia brawling outside, IYO SKY countered The Pop Rox by doing a backflip and hitting Perez with a kick to the face. She then hit the Over The Moonsault for the pinfall victory for her team.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Genius of the Sky expressed her gratitude to the NXT fans who welcomed her back to the brand.

"What an amazing night!! The NXT universe welcomed me very warmly!!🫶 Thank you #WWENXT !!!👉😆👈✨," SKY tweeted.

IYO SKY began her WWE career in 2018 by signing a contract with NXT. She spent four years in the developmental brand, winning the NXT Women's Championship once and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Zoey Stark.

IYO SKY couldn't believe Stone Cold Steve Austin praised her after WrestleMania 41

In one of the best matches in WrestleMania history, IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in Las Vegas. SKY was congratulated backstage by Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had nothing but praise for the reigning champion.

SKY took to X (fka Twitter) to react to Austin's comments about her, which still felt surreal for The Genius of the Sky.

"I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!" SKY tweeted.

SKY is just entering the prime of her career and has been putting on great matches since the calendar year began. She looks set to have the biggest year of her career so far.

