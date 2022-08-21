"See you soon" - Karrion Kross provides update on independent bookings after re-signing with WWE

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently gave an update on the independent wrestling events he has already been booked for.

Kross returned to the company a few weeks ago along with his wife Scarlett Bordeaux after the pair were released from their contracts in November last year. Since his time away from WWE, Kross has wrestled with several independent promotions such as MLW, Circle 6, and WrestlePro, among others.

In an update on those commitments, Kross stated that he will only be performing in the ring for the WWE Universe but will honor meet and greet commitments as long as there is no schedule conflict.

"Hello Kross Cult, Moving forward I will only be competing in the ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER... Scar [Scartlett Bordeaux] & I will fulfill the last couple of dates for Meet & Greets only to see you all as long as it doesn't conflict with our committed scheduling. See you soon."

Killer Kross @realKILLERkross



Moving forward I will only be competing in ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER… Scar & I will fulfill the last couple dates for Meet & Greets •only• to see you all as long as it doesn’t conflict with our committed scheduling.



See you soon.



twitter.com/defynw/status/… DEFY Wrestling @defyNW



Tonight is



Any questions? Here's a handy guide for tonight's show!



defywrestling.com/stories/2022/8…



#TickTock Happy DEFY DAY!!Tonight is #DOOMSAYERS Any questions? Here's a handy guide for tonight's show! Happy DEFY DAY!! Tonight is #DOOMSAYERS ⌛️Any questions? Here's a handy guide for tonight's show!defywrestling.com/stories/2022/8…#TickTock https://t.co/KDHqxJcO4R Hello Kross Cult,Moving forward I will only be competing in ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER… Scar & I will fulfill the last couple dates for Meet & Greets •only• to see you all as long as it doesn’t conflict with our committed scheduling.See you soon. Hello Kross Cult, Moving forward I will only be competing in ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER… Scar & I will fulfill the last couple dates for Meet & Greets •only• to see you all as long as it doesn’t conflict with our committed scheduling.See you soon.⏳ twitter.com/defynw/status/…

Karrion Kross on making it work following his release from WWE

Kross and Bordeaux appeared on a recent episode of RAW announcer Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. Kross discussed his first stint with the company and his subsequent release from the promotion.

During the podcast, the former NXT Champion admitted that he was relieved after he was released from the company because they were not performing to their potential in the promotion.

Karrion Kross noted that he has friends who have been released from a wrestling company and have allowed their lives to spiral out of control. He wanted to ensure that wouldn't happen to him.

"It was difficult [getting released from WWE], but at the same time, she [Scarlett] and I are very solution-based thinkers. We were just like we're going to make it work. So we just try to roll with it. You know, I was just ready to adapt to the situation and just move forward right away. I didn't want to sit in it and grieve in it. You [Corey Graves] and I have mutual friends who have been released from the companies and their lives have spiraled out of control. They didn't take it very well, and so I was weary of that." [21:58 - 22:35]

Kross attacked Drew McIntyre upon his return and delivered a message to him during last week's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he finds his way into the undisputed world title picture following Clash at the Castle where McIntyre will face Roman Reigns.

Are you excited about Karrion Kross' return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha