WWE star Karrion Kross responds to Marvel movie character comparison

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been compared to Liv Schrieber's character Victor Creed from the Marvel movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

The SmackDown star was last seen on WWE TV on Friday night as he tangled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and New Day stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kross wound up clearing the ring and stood tall ahead of next week's Intercontinental Contendership match.

The 37-year-old even sported a new clean-shaven look on the blue brand. He had previously pulled off a bald head look and was known as "Killer Kross." It wasn't until recently that a fan brought up the similarities between him and the Victor Creed/Sabertooth character from the Marvel franchise.

"Bald IS usually better, but #KarrionKross with hair just goes even harder, somehow. Truth: He could be wearing a nest of baby birds on his head and still have the Victor Creed menace factor on overdrive!" wrote a fan.

Kross responded to the tweet with a throwback post from 2018, a four-minute promo video in which he references "Jimmy," which is what Victor Creed calls Hugh Jackman's character Logan/Wolverine in the feature film.

"Funny you said that. You’ll enjoy the “Jimmy” reference here," Karrion Kross captioned the post.

Triple H is ready to push the WWE star once again

Karrion Kross was one of the released superstars brought back to WWE once Triple H took control of the creative.

The Doom Walker has since feuded with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio, even teasing a future showdown with Roman Reigns. However, it remains to be seen whether he will advance into title contention on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

A Xero News report has stated that Triple H is looking to give Karrion Kross one last shot on the main roster, despite an overall lack of enthusiasm from fans on the latter's character.

The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight is set for next Friday's episode of #SmackDown The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at #WrestleMania A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight is set for next Friday's episode of #SmackDown.The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at #WrestleMania. https://t.co/gj0xbCf0ew

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been worthy additions to the roster, albeit the duo is yet to do anything of substance since their WWE return in August 2022.

Who do you think will advance to face The Ring General on Friday Night SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

