WWE star Karrion Kross suddenly drops huge announcement

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Jul 10, 2025 07:05 GMT
WWE Star Karrion Kross with Scarlett (Images via Kross and Scarlett
WWE Star Karrion Kross with Scarlett (Images via: Kross' and Scarlett's Instagram handles)

Karrion Kross has been gaining a lot of popularity among fans lately. He has received a lot of praise for his recent work and is currently involved in a compelling storyline involving Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion suddenly made a major announcement regarding his book "Life is Fighting" on his X (fka Twitter) handle.

Kross has been one of the hottest stars on RAW for the past few months. He wasn't featured regularly on WWE programming, but after gaining huge support from the fans, he has started to get a lot of screen time and attention. He even wrestled Sami Zayn in a major match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Kross recently announced that he will be dropping the dates for his book tour soon, which a lot of fans have been waiting for.

"Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm and patience regarding the book tour, I will be announcing dates this week!; In other good news,; I was just notified that @BNBuzz is running a preorder sale through July 11th! Members will get a 25% discount on ALL preorders, including eBooks and audiobooks, using the code PREORDER25 at checkout.; You have to be a B&N member to use this code, but good news — membership is free! If you're wanting to pick up a copy of LIFE IS FIGHTING, this is a great time to order," he wrote.
Fans are heavily behind Karrion Kross lately. It'll be interesting to see how Triple H uses him in the coming weeks.

Karrion Kross breaks character following WWE RAW

Karrion Kross has become one of the most notable names on the RAW roster over the past few weeks. He's currently one of the top merchandise sellers for the Stamford-based promotion, as fans are heavily supporting him. The Herald of Doomsday is slowly growing to be a fan favorite ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam PLE.

Meanwhile, he was forced to break character following this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as fans swarmed to meet him after the show. They had been waiting to see Kross for a long time, and the former NXT Champion had no choice but to break character and greet them.

It's always great to see superstars get so much love from their fans.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
