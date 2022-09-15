"If I ever need backup" - WWE star Kevin Owens discloses which NXT duo he would call upon

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently revealed the NXT duo he'd be most excited to share the ring with.

The former Universal Champion spoke about the recent success of The Creed Brothers and claimed that if he ever needed any backup then he would call upon the two stars for help.

Owens appeared on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump alongside Johnny Gargano. While on the show, The Prizefighter was asked if there were any current NXT Superstars that he would like to share the ring with. KO swerved the question to note that there are two stars who currently stand out on the brand.

"There's a lot of really good talent over there but right now I think The Creed Brothers are kinda head and shoulders above everyone else if I'm gonna be brutally honest. I really love them, I love to be in the ring with them, or if I ever need back up they're probably guys I would look to." [47:50-48:09]

Owens has been part of tag teams in the past, but he doesn't have a great track record in multi-man competition in WWE. However, this could be a tease for a future storyline for the former champion if he wants to step into a stable of his own.

Kevin Owens is currently part of a storyline with Austin Theory on WWE TV

Kevin Owens reportedly turned face on Monday Night on RAW when he berated Austin Theory. He made it clear that he didn't think the up and coming star was good enough to be the future of the company.

Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank and has been pushed hard in recent months. However, Owens pointed out that the former United States Champion had everything handed to him.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



MASTERFUL promo by Kevin Owens. #WWERaw Kevin Owens gave a lecture lesson to Austin Theory on how to make your own moments & to be the face of WWE.MASTERFUL promo by Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens gave a lecture lesson to Austin Theory on how to make your own moments & to be the face of WWE.MASTERFUL promo by Kevin Owens.🔥💯#WWERaw https://t.co/SQeYxZA3k2

The two men will now go one-on-one next week on RAW, which could be the beginning of a story which could lead to the men doing battle at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Kevin Owens should have his own stable in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below!

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kevin Owens with his own faction in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell