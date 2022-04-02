"Done more for me than anyone’s ever done" - Ex-WWE Universal Champ on Triple H's influence on his career

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has thanked Triple H for the latter's enormous impact on his career. KO feels that The Game has done more for him than anyone else in pro wrestling.

WWE signed Owens when Triple H was in charge of NXT, and The Prizefighter became a key player for the brand. The Game also played a part in the storyline to help Owens win his first and only world title on the main roster back in 2016.

In his recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Owens was disappointed that the Hall of Famer couldn't bow out on his own terms due to health issues. He opened up on Triple H's impact on his career.

“Obviously it sucks that he didn’t get to retire in the ring the way he should have, but he’s obviously making the best decision for himself and his family. He’s done more for me than anyone’s ever done in my career. I can say that safely. I always wanted to get in the ring with him. I always wanted to wrestle him. I got to team with him a few times, which was awesome. I never got to be on the opposite side of the ring,” said Owens. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Triple H and Owens teamed up a few times during live shows back in 2017 but never got to wrestle each other in the ring.

Triple H played a role in Kevin Owens returning to WWE NXT in 2019

A few years ago, KO revealed in an interview that it didn't take a lot for him to be convinced to return to WWE NXT in 2019.

He stated that Triple H has always been good to him and that he would do anything The Game asks of him to do.

"All I needed was a phone call from Triple H and Triple H has been incredible to me and my career and my life. Anytime he needs anything from me, I’m there," said Owens.

Owens' aforementioned NXT return was for him to compete in the WarGames match. He teamed up with Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa to defeat The Undisputed Era in the eponymous event.

Edited by Angana Roy