WWE star knocked out suddenly; referee stops match immediately

A referee was forced to stop a match immediately after a WWE star was knocked out. It was very sudden, and no one saw it coming.

On WWE Evolve, Mark and Joe Coffey of Gallus faced Jordan Oasis and Sam Holloway. Oasis, who was trained by Hall of Famer Rikishi, has been a standout in the show already. However, facing an established tag team like the Gallus was a big challenge for the star, and it showed. While Oasis and Holloway put up more of a fight than expected, they were facing Gallus, which had three members.

When Wolfgang suddenly appeared as a distraction, Oasis was not ready. He got distracted, allowing Joe Coffey to hit him with a stiff forearm to the head. This proved enough of a blow that the star fell like a log and lost consciousness.

While he was not pinned, the referee stopped the match immediately, preventing the bout from proceeding further.

Oasis was able to get up with the help of other members of Evolve, and they were taking him to the back, but the star was left furious.

