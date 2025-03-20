  • home icon
  • WWE
  • EVOLVE
  • WWE star knocked out suddenly; referee stops match immediately

WWE star knocked out suddenly; referee stops match immediately

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:12 GMT
The star was knocked out (Credit: WWE
The star was knocked out (Image credit: WWE's YouTube channel)

A referee was forced to stop a match immediately after a WWE star was knocked out. It was very sudden, and no one saw it coming.

Ad

On WWE Evolve, Mark and Joe Coffey of Gallus faced Jordan Oasis and Sam Holloway. Oasis, who was trained by Hall of Famer Rikishi, has been a standout in the show already. However, facing an established tag team like the Gallus was a big challenge for the star, and it showed. While Oasis and Holloway put up more of a fight than expected, they were facing Gallus, which had three members.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Wolfgang suddenly appeared as a distraction, Oasis was not ready. He got distracted, allowing Joe Coffey to hit him with a stiff forearm to the head. This proved enough of a blow that the star fell like a log and lost consciousness.

While he was not pinned, the referee stopped the match immediately, preventing the bout from proceeding further.

youtube-cover

Oasis was able to get up with the help of other members of Evolve, and they were taking him to the back, but the star was left furious.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी