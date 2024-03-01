Triple H hired back multiple stars once he came into power in the company. The stars were released in the previous years. Now, the star, who's been hailed as his best re-hire, has spoken up on getting three minutes to wrestle in the ring and how it can be used.

Chelsea Green has been in focus on WWE RAW whenever she's appeared on the screen, stealing the show with her character, bothering Adam Pearce to tears.

While speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Green opened up about not really getting the time she wanted to thrive in NXT or the chances to show what she could do. However, she said that had she been positive, she could have still made something of it. She went on to talk about only getting three minutes to wrestle in the ring now and still being the most talked about star from those that Triple H re-hired.

"I really was not given that many opportunities to thrive. But the opportunities I was given, I could have made something of it. I don't know how, now, but I absolutely could have, knowing what I know now, on the main roster in WWE and the three minutes I get in the ring. That's been blown up to, 'She's the best rehire by Triple H.' I only wrestle for two to three minutes. It's what I do on my days off that makes people think that. What I do with those three minutes." [22:12 - 22:50]

Chelsea Green also spoke about her time in the indies before being re-hired by Triple H

The star also spoke about how she was really negative when she was in NXT after initially getting hired by WWE.

The star went on to add that before getting re-hired by Triple H, she finally started to get back on her feet and made something out of nothing.

"I was really negative in NXT when I first got hired by WWE. I really felt like I was given absolutely nothing. But if I had this mentality, maybe nothing would be something. So I think it was eye-opening when I was released and I did go back on to the indies and I did make a lot out of nothing. The ball started rolling and then I realized, gosh, you get so much more by being positive." [21:30 - 22:03]

WWE fans will have to wait and see what's next for her.

Please credit the Lightweights podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE