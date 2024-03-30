WWE star LA Knight sends out a warning to his arch-rival ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently took a shot at his arch-rival, AJ Styles ahead of the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Styles showed up and stated how Knight was an overachiever and undertalented. He took several jabs at the SmackDown star, before the latter appeared out of nowhere and attacked Styles. AJ eventually fled the ring and disappeared into the crowd.

Following the show, Knight took to his social media to send out a warning to Styles prior to their WrestleMania XL showdown, as he stated that the latter can't keep running away from him forever.

Check out LA Knight's tweet below:

Dutch Mantell stated that he would love to see a match between WWE star LA Knight and The Rock

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently opened up regarding his desire to witness a match involving LA Knight and The Rock in the near future.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell stated that he would love The Great One to realize that Knight has a great mouth, and that he would be a worthy competitor for him.

He further added that although that might not be the storyline for the duo, he would anyways enjoy watching a bout between them.

"I think it helps him. Oh, yeah, because I think Rock will look at him and say, 'Hey, he's got a good mouth on him. Hell, let's have a battle.' Except that The Rock has a writer [laughs] and I think LA Knight will kinda be on his own. But I would like to hear them go at each other and I think a lot of other people would too. And I think they'd have a hell of a match," he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Knight following his big match at WrestleMania.

