WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is not happy after narrowly missing out on becoming the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Evans competed in a six-pack challenge this week on SmackDown against the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan. In the final moments of the match, Lacey and Shotzi were the only two women in the ring. However, she fell victim to the Never Wake Up from Shotzi and got pinned.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with Evans after the match in an exclusive interview. The SmackDown star seemed frustrated with the events of the night and claimed that it was time for her to change a few things.

She stated that she had gotten complacent over the last few months and picked up her old jacket, teasing a return to the old gimmick.

"I've done everything that I've needed to do to not only get my foot in this door but also to get opportunities. The glitz, the glamour, and every time, I've come up short. Do you know what it is? It's because I got complacent. This lifestyle, I got comfortable. To be honest with you, I have gone out of my way to please everybody but myself. It's time to go back to basics." [From 0:19 - 0:56]

Dutch Mantell believes Lacey Evans should have brought back her old gimmick this week

On this week's SmackTalk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that the Veteran's Day special episode of SmackDown would have been the right time for Lacey Evans to bring back her old gimmick.

"Remember our girl, Lacey? When she came out there and she started knocking the fans, she started getting over. Now why they stopped that, I don't know. But today on Veteran's Day, would have been a great day to re-kickstart that. She was getting heat with that." [From 29:56 - 30:17]

Mantell mentioned that Evans was getting over with the fans as a heel, and he was surprised when WWE put an end to those segments.

