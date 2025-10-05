WWE star Lana undergoes medical procedure

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev has been making waves on Monday Night RAW since returning to the promotion earlier this year. Interestingly, The Bulgarian Brute wasn't the only one who got re-signed; his wife and former star, Lana, also signed a legends deal with the company, but has not returned to TV. Now, she has revealed that she is undergoing a life-changing medical procedure.Lana and Rusev have had a bumpy relationship over the years. The two initially married in 2016, and they separated in 2023. However, the couple reconciled in March this year.Now, Lana shared a couple of stories on her official Instagram account, one asking her fans to join her IVF journey as she was seen in the hospital. In the next story, Perry revealed she wasn't at the recent UFC event with her co-host, because she is in the middle of her IVF journey with her husband, Rusev.Check the compilation of her two IG stories below: Rusev could win a WWE title on RAWThe Bulgarian Brute has started a new feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, on Monday Night RAW.The two collided on the September 29 episode of red brand, with &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom's WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. Mysterio executed his perfect heel game plan and connected a reverse low blow on Rusev while distracting the referee, capturing a big win over the dominant heel via a roll-up and retaining his title.However, the controversial finish of their championship match may have subtly confirmed that the storyline between Mysterio and Rusev has just begun and is nowhere close to a conclusion.The two might even face off again, and The Bulgarian Brute could end up defeating &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and winning the IC Title in the upcoming weeks.It will be interesting to see how Rusev manages his WWE run and IVF journey with his wife Lana in the coming months.