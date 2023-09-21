WWE star last wrestled in major title match; she has been released

In the latest news, WWE has released yet another star whose last wrestling match was for the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW.

The star in question is Aliyah who worked on the NXT brand for almost five years, before making her way on the main roster. The 28-year-old star holds a major record for the fastest victory over Natalya in the company's history at 3:17 seconds.

On the 29th July 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW, Aliyah won her first championship in World Wrestling Entertainment.

She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, their title reign ended in 14 days.

Among several stars ahead of talent cuts, Aliyah took to Twitter to announce that she is no longer with the Stamford-based company.

"As of today I am no longer apart of WWE," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who may be next the star to receive their release from World Wrestling Entertainment.

What did you think of Aliyah being released? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star