WWE star would like to win Roman Reigns' titles but doesn't think he needs to

Roman Reigns' tenure as the WWE Universal Champion reached 945 days after his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Brock Lesnar, the man Reigns dethroned to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, would like to become world champion again. However, he is not sure his character needs to hold a major title.

Lesnar is a seven-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion. He has not been involved in the championship picture since unsuccessfully challenging Reigns for both world titles at SummerSlam 2022.

In an interview with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar addressed whether competing in title matches matters to him:

"I mean, of course it does, we all wanna be a champion, but I don't think at this point in my career that I really need it, but I would like another opportunity at it if things worked out that way, yeah, but things are crazy in this business." [8:44 – 9:05]

Lesnar participated in a non-title match against Omos on the second night of WrestleMania 39. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion hit The Nigerian Giant with three German Suplexes and an F-5 to record the victory.

On the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW, the 45-year-old turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar's world championship history in WWE

In 2002, Brock Lesnar won his first major title when he defeated The Rock for the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. He also captured the world title twice in 2003 from Kurt Angle.

After returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar had to wait until 2014 before winning his fourth world championship from John Cena at SummerSlam. He later won the company's most prestigious title from Kofi Kingston (SmackDown, 2019), Big E (Day 1, 2022), and Bobby Lashley (Elimination Chamber 2022).

Lesnar also became synonymous with the Universal Championship at one stage of his career. In 2017, The Beast Incarnate won the title for the first time when he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. He went on to capture the title again in 2018 and 2019.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should return to the world title scene? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes