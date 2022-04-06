Photo: WWE star Liv Morgan spotted with leader of a legendary faction 

WWE star Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with the legendary Minoru Suzuki. During WrestleMania 38 week in Texas, Suzuki was in town to compete in a number of promotions, including Ring of Honor.

Suzuki is the leader of the Suzuki-gun faction, a group based in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The faction currently consists of Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, El Desperado, and other notable names.

As it turns out, Morgan and Suzuki recently caught up with one another, and the WWE star took to Twitter to share the following photo:

During WrestleMania 38 week, Suzuki won the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. At Supercard of Honor 2022, the leader of Suzuki-gun defeated Rhett Titus in dominant fashion and won his first title in the United States.

Over the past few months or so, Suzuki has appeared in promotions including GCW and AEW as well.

Liv Morgan is currently working in a tag team with Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are currently working in a tag team on WWE RAW. The duo recently challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 but were unable to dethrone now-former champions, Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Instead, the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, capturing them for the first time as a team. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Liv for Brutality challenged Banks and Naomi in a contender's championship match.

Morgan and Ripley were unable to beat the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which eventually resulted in The Nightmare walking out on her tag team partner.

However, the two women eventually got back on good terms, as Ripley earned her team another shot at Banks and Naomi for next week's RAW. With The Nightmare teasing a potential heel turn, it would be interesting to see if WWE decides to split the team of Ripley and Morgan just days after WrestleMania 38.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande