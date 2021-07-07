"I'm glad you picked up a new skill while you were away" - WWE Superstar takes shot at recently returned Zelina Vega

WWE's Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to respond to Zelina Vega, who recently insulted her, with a barbed rebuttal of her own. She pointed out the fact that Vega spent several months away from the company.

The conflict between the two female WWE Superstars started when Zelina Vega made a shocking return on Friday Night SmackDown and was given a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Morgan, who has been hoping to earn a spot in the contest, complained and then subsequently beat Vega in a match.

Vega took to Twitter afterwards to call Liv Morgan out for being a crybaby, and she included a homemade graphic of some diapers with Morgan's face superimposed over a baby's.

WWE's Liv Morgan responds to Zelina Vega's 'crybaby' comments with some vitriol of her own

Liv Morgan in WWE

Morgan did not take the insult laying down, though. She coolly responded to Zelina Vega's insults with a comeback of her own.

I’m glad u picked up a new skill while u were away. https://t.co/S6kAKg51bA — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 5, 2021

In the tweet, Morgan vaguely brought up Vega's absence from the company, as Andrade's former manager was released from WWE last fall.

WWE has an ongoing storyline at the moment in which Morgan is trying to prove she deserves to be in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. SmackDown authority figure Sonya Deville keeps giving other people a chance ahead of her.

Despite Deville's efforts, Morgan has proven herself by picking up several wins in recent weeks. When Carmella was first announced as part of the match, Morgan beat her, and when Vega was added to the bout, Morgan also defeated her.

Now, it looks like Morgan and Vega are using the opportunity to tell more of a story by creating additional animosity between themselves.

