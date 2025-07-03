WWE star Logan Paul breaks character; shares emotional moments with fans

Logan Paul recently broke character and shared emotional moments with WWE fans. The Maverick has been absent from television since Money in the Bank. However, he attended his brother, Jake Paul's, boxing match on the same night as Night of Champions.

The last time Paul was inside the ring was in the main event of Money in the Bank, teaming up with John Cena and losing to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. He wasn't on the Night of Champions match card. Instead, he supported Jake's boxing bout versus Julius Caesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, the same day as WWE's event in Saudi Arabia.

In his recent YouTube vlog, the former United States Champion documented the days leading up to fight night. He was at home in Puerto Rico at the start of the video before interacting with fans at the airport. He wasn't in his heel character, speaking to people, including kids and adults.

Logan Paul was very friendly with everyone, initiating polite conversations, shaking hands, and taking selfies. He also gave each one multiple bottles of Prime for free. It might be a marketing stunt, but the WWE star seemingly enjoyed meeting his fans.

Watch the interactions from 1:54 to 3:00.

After flying across the United States and landing in Los Angeles, Logan Paul visited the places where he started his career as a social media personality. He then watched Jake Paul beat Julius Caesar Chavez Jr. before flying to Georgia to tour his brother's $39 million ranch.

Ariel Helwani endorses Logan Paul for main event of SummerSlam Night Two

Logan Paul previewed his brother's boxing match with Ariel Helwani and Kate Abdo for DAZN. Helwani appeared on Logan's vlog, endorsing The Maverick to Triple H and claiming that he should headline the second night of SummerSlam.

"Night Two, SummerSlam, MetLife. None of this Night One BS. This is the face. Get him in there headlining for the title," Helwani said. [From 12:05 to 12:14 in the video above]

It will be interesting to see if Logan gets on the SummerSlam card. It's a two-night event, so it's going to be stacked. The former United States Champion is a household name, and his popularity helps attract more eyeballs to the product.

