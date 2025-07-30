WWE star makes heartbreaking confession; drops blockbuster tease as future remains unclear

A current WWE Superstar seemingly suffered a grisly fate during the final moments of tonight's episode of NXT. Tony D'Angelo, a former NXT North American Champion, seemingly was attacked during the closing moments of the show while dining alone at a restaurant.Tony D'Angelo's work with the D'Angelo Family angle over the past three years has left the fans quite impressed. The stable was recently disbanded after D'Angelo picked up a win over Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat Match.After the main event of tonight's WWE NXT, Tony D'Angelo was seen dining alone at a restaurant. When the waiter addressed him as &quot;Don,&quot; he let him know that he didn't have to call him that anymore, as things had &quot;changed.&quot;Suddenly, he turned behind as a shadow enveloped him, and the screen faded to black, marking the end of the show. Judging by the segment, it's likely that D'Angelo is getting a main roster call-up or is about to undergo a gimmick change.Tony D'Angelo has been one of the most entertaining acts on NXT TV for the past few years. His ardent fans would love to see what WWE and Shawn Michaels have in store for him in the coming weeks.