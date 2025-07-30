  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Shawn Michaels
  • WWE star makes heartbreaking confession; drops blockbuster tease as future remains unclear

WWE star makes heartbreaking confession; drops blockbuster tease as future remains unclear

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:00 GMT
Fans are anxious to know what happened to him
Fans are anxious to know what happened to him [Image via WWE.com]

A current WWE Superstar seemingly suffered a grisly fate during the final moments of tonight's episode of NXT. Tony D'Angelo, a former NXT North American Champion, seemingly was attacked during the closing moments of the show while dining alone at a restaurant.

Ad

Tony D'Angelo's work with the D'Angelo Family angle over the past three years has left the fans quite impressed. The stable was recently disbanded after D'Angelo picked up a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat Match.

After the main event of tonight's WWE NXT, Tony D'Angelo was seen dining alone at a restaurant. When the waiter addressed him as "Don," he let him know that he didn't have to call him that anymore, as things had "changed."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Suddenly, he turned behind as a shadow enveloped him, and the screen faded to black, marking the end of the show. Judging by the segment, it's likely that D'Angelo is getting a main roster call-up or is about to undergo a gimmick change.

Tony D'Angelo has been one of the most entertaining acts on NXT TV for the past few years. His ardent fans would love to see what WWE and Shawn Michaels have in store for him in the coming weeks.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications