WWE star makes heartbreaking promise about his daughter; gets called "terrible, disgusting father"

One WWE star made a heartbreaking promise about his daughter and got called a "terrible, disgusting father." The star in question is Chad Gable.

Last week on WWE RAW, Chad Gable put on an incredible match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship with the former's family at ringside. Gable took Gunther to the limits but was still unable to win the Intercontinental Title from The Ring General. Gable's family, especially his daughter, was heartbroken after the loss and was spotted in tears after the match.

Tonight on the red brand, Imperium were in the ring to celebrate Gunther's record-breaking title reign. The Ring General was in his usual mood when he mocked all the WWE legends who held the title before him.

Chad Gable then came out and congratulated him. He then recalled how his family was heartbroken after his loss the week prior and vowed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther so that his daughter would be happy to see him as champion.

Gunther then insulted Gable by calling him a "terrible, disgusting father." This infuriated Gable, who attacked The Ring General but was outnumbered. Otis also came out to help his mentor, but the numbers were in Imperium's favor until Tommaso Ciampa came out with a steel chair and chased away Imperium.

It looks like things between Gable and Gunther are heating up, and it got more interesting with Tommaso Ciampa now thrown into the mix.

