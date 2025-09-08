WWE star makes shocking return after after 4064 days

A former WWE United States Champion made his surprise return at a recent live event. He faced the NXT Champion Oba Femi at a NXT live event in a shocking match. The star is none other than the Bulgarian Brute Rusev who was revealed as the surprise opponent for Oba Femi's team at a house show in North Charleston.The former United States Champion was a major star in NXT before he joined the main roster in 2014. He made his debut in the company's developmental show on the May 29, 2013 episode. He competed in a Battle Royal to determine the number 1 contender for the NXT Championship but came up short. His return to NXT was very shocking as it marked his first appearance on the show since 24th July 2014. He then made his move to the main roster where he won the United States Championship and even defended the title against John Cena at the following WrestleMania. He teamed up with Ethan Page and Jasper Troy to face Femi and Hank and Tank. Fans were shocked to see Rusev at the NXT house show. It will be interesting to see if he is actually moved to NXT by the WWE management.Rusev faced Sheamus at WWE Clash in ParisAfter weeks of destroying each other in and out of the ring, Rusev and Sheamus faced each other in a brutal Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The two had a match on WWE RAW before this a few weeks ago where the Celtic Warrior emerged victorious. In their next encounter on RAW, the match ended with a double count-out. Their next match was set to take place infront of the energetic Paris crowd. After putting each other through hell for 20 minutes, Rusev finally picked up the win in the match.It will be interesting to see what's next for both men after their brutal encounter in Paris.