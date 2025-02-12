WWE star could be "medically disqualified from ever stepping inside the ring," claims doctor; The Rock's daughter Ava forced to sign waiver

A WWE star suffered a brutal injury last year. On this week's NXT, Ava was forced to ensure the star signed a waiver, which would allow him to compete in the ring again.

Je'Von Evans was on the receiving end of a brutal attack from Ethan Page on the December 17 episode of NXT. During the attack, Page broke Evans' jaw, which required him to wire his jaw shut. Despite the severity of his injury, Je'Von showed up on WWE NXT a couple of weeks later and tried to get revenge on the former NXT Champion. He has been eager to step back into the ring against Page at Vengeance Day 2025.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Dr. David Cohen provided a medical update on Je'Von Evans. He said that the star was medically cleared to compete at Vengeance Day 2025 but if he reinjured his jaw, then he would be sidelined for more than six months or there was a possibility he could be even medically disqualified from stepping into the ring again.

"I can say Je'Von is cleared for in-ring action on Saturday. However, I would be remiss if I did not express I have concerns for reinjury if Je'Von takes any severe trauma to that part of the jaw. In the case of another fracture, he will be sidelined for an extended period of time. We would be looking at a minimum of six months and the possibility that he would be medically disqualified from ever stepping inside the ring again."

Following this segment, Ava asked Je'Von Evans to sign a waiver clearing WWE of any responsibility if anything happened to the latter during his match. Evans didn't hesitate to sign the waiver.

It will be interesting to see if Je'Von Evans will be able to get the better of Ethan Page at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

