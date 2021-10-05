WWE star Mustafa Ali says he was behind the recent global social media outage

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has taken to Twitter to claim that he was behind the recent global social media outage.

Taking to Twitter, Mustafa Ali posted the following tweet and also tagged The Message. A few months ago, Ali was revealed as the WWE hacker after he revealed himself as the leader of Retribution.

Earlier this week, on Monday to be exact, several social media sites including Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram were down due to an outage. The social media outage lasted about six hours but all three apps were up and running once again, shortly afterward.

Mustafa Ali had a run as the leader of Retribution but the stable didn't last too long

In 2020, Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of the mysterious stable Retribution. Following Ali's revelation, the faction engaged in a feud with The Hurt Business but ended up losing a set of matches to the likes of Bobby Lashley and co.

After they feuded with The Hurt Business, Retribution started a rivalry with Ricochet. Members of the group went on to beat Ricochet in singles competition, as Mustafa Ali slowly shifted his focus towards Kofi Kingston and The New Day.

Ali blamed Kingston for taking his spot at WrestleMania, two years prior while the former was injured. After which, Ali was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Riddle to win the WWE United States Championship, as Retribution slowly disbanded.

Since then, Mustafa Ali has been teaming up with Mansoor and eventually turned babyface once again. The former 205 Live sensation was recently drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Ali on SmackDown.

